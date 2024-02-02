Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Wright State and the victory they were favored to collect coming into this evening. Sitting on a score of 46-45, they have looked like the better team, but there's still one more half to play.

Wright State entered the matchup having won three straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it four, or will Youngstown State step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Youngstown State Penguins @ Wright State Raiders

Current Records: Youngstown State 16-6, Wright State 12-10

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 1, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 1, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Ervin J. Nutter Center -- Dayton, Ohio

Ervin J. Nutter Center -- Dayton, Ohio TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $18.90

What to Know

After two games on the road, Wright State is heading back home. They and the Youngstown State Penguins will face off in a Horizon League battle at 9:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Ervin J. Nutter Center. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, the two teams will really light up the scoreboard.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 14 more assists than your opponent, a fact Wright State proved on Sunday. They walked away with an 83-76 victory over the Jaguars.

Meanwhile, Youngstown State stacked an eighth blowout win onto their ever-increasing hoard on Sunday. They took their contest at home with ease, bagging a 82-52 victory over the Norse. Winning may never get old, but Youngstown State sure is getting used to it with their third in a row.

The Raiders are on a roll lately: they've won six of their last eight matchups, which provided a massive bump to their 12-10 record this season. As for the Penguins, their victory was their fourth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 16-6.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Wright State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 86.1 points per game (they're ranked fifth in scoring overall). However, it's not like Youngstown State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 81.7 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Looking forward, Wright State is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This contest will be their fifth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 2-2 against the spread).

Odds

Wright State is a 3-point favorite against Youngstown State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Raiders as a 2.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 164.5 points.

Series History

Youngstown State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Wright State.