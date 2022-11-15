Who's Playing

Bowling Green @ Wright State

Current Records: Bowling Green 2-0; Wright State 1-1

What to Know

The Bowling Green Falcons are on the road again Tuesday and play against the Wright State Raiders at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 15 at Ervin J. Nutter Center. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Bowling Green beat the Oakland Golden Grizzlies 87-82 this past Friday.

Meanwhile, Wright State skirted by the Louisville Cardinals 73-72 this past Saturday thanks to a clutch half-court bomb from guard Trey Calvin with 0:01 remaining. Four players on the Raiders scored in the double digits: Calvin (17), forward Brandon Noel (13), center AJ Braun (10), and guard Alex Huibregtse (10).

Bowling Green is expected to lose this next one by 7.5. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

Bowling Green ended up a good deal behind Wright State when they played when the teams previously met two seasons ago, losing 85-67. Can the Falcons avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Ervin J. Nutter Center -- Dayton, Ohio

Ervin J. Nutter Center -- Dayton, Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $39.00

Odds

The Raiders are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Falcons, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Wright State have won both of the games they've played against Bowling Green in the last eight years.