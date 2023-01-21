Who's Playing
Cleveland State @ Wright State
Current Records: Cleveland State 11-9; Wright State 11-9
What to Know
The Cleveland State Vikings are 4-12 against the Wright State Raiders since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Saturday. Cleveland State will hit the road for the fourth straight game as they head to Ervin J. Nutter Center at 7 p.m. ET. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Vikings winning the first 71-67 and Wright State taking the second 82-67.
Cleveland State was just a bucket short of a win on Thursday and fell 57-56 to the Northern Kentucky Norse.
Meanwhile, Wright State came up short against the PFW Mastodons on Thursday, falling 88-80.
Cleveland State is expected to lose this next one by 3.5. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Ervin J. Nutter Center -- Dayton, Ohio
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Raiders are a 3.5-point favorite against the Vikings, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Wright State have won 12 out of their last 16 games against Cleveland State.
- Mar 07, 2022 - Wright State 82 vs. Cleveland State 67
- Jan 28, 2022 - Cleveland State 71 vs. Wright State 67
- Dec 04, 2021 - Cleveland State 85 vs. Wright State 75
- Jan 16, 2021 - Wright State 85 vs. Cleveland State 49
- Jan 15, 2021 - Cleveland State 66 vs. Wright State 64
- Feb 22, 2020 - Wright State 81 vs. Cleveland State 74
- Jan 16, 2020 - Wright State 75 vs. Cleveland State 62
- Feb 21, 2019 - Wright State 87 vs. Cleveland State 61
- Jan 19, 2019 - Wright State 89 vs. Cleveland State 66
- Mar 06, 2018 - Wright State 74 vs. Cleveland State 57
- Feb 19, 2018 - Wright State 72 vs. Cleveland State 63
- Feb 01, 2018 - Cleveland State 77 vs. Wright State 74
- Feb 18, 2017 - Wright State 74 vs. Cleveland State 68
- Jan 05, 2017 - Wright State 55 vs. Cleveland State 51
- Feb 27, 2016 - Wright State 55 vs. Cleveland State 51
- Jan 14, 2016 - Wright State 70 vs. Cleveland State 53