Who's Playing

Cleveland State @ Wright State

Current Records: Cleveland State 11-9; Wright State 11-9

What to Know

The Cleveland State Vikings are 4-12 against the Wright State Raiders since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Saturday. Cleveland State will hit the road for the fourth straight game as they head to Ervin J. Nutter Center at 7 p.m. ET. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Vikings winning the first 71-67 and Wright State taking the second 82-67.

Cleveland State was just a bucket short of a win on Thursday and fell 57-56 to the Northern Kentucky Norse.

Meanwhile, Wright State came up short against the PFW Mastodons on Thursday, falling 88-80.

Cleveland State is expected to lose this next one by 3.5. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Ervin J. Nutter Center -- Dayton, Ohio

Ervin J. Nutter Center -- Dayton, Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Raiders are a 3.5-point favorite against the Vikings, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Wright State have won 12 out of their last 16 games against Cleveland State.