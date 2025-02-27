The Wright State Raiders (13-16, 7-11 Horizon League) will try to snap a three-game losing streak when they host the Cleveland State Vikings (19-10, 13-5) on Thursday night. Wright State is playing in its final home game of the regular season after falling to Northern Kentucky in an 80-76 final last Friday. Cleveland State is wrapping up a three-game road trip that began with a 73-65 win at Detroit and continued with an overtime loss at Oakland on Sunday. The Vikings are tied with Robert Morris in the loss column atop the Horizon League standings.

Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. ET on Thursday at the Ervin J. Nutter Center. Wright State is favored by 1.5 points in the latest Wright State vs. Cleveland State odds, while the over/under is 145.5 points, per SportsLine consensus.

Wright State vs. Cleveland State spread: Wright State -1.5

Wright State vs. Cleveland State over/under: 145.5 points

Wright State vs. Cleveland State money line: Wright State: -115, Cleveland State: -105

Why Wright State can cover

Wright State is on a three-game losing streak, but two of those losses came on the road and all three of them came by single digits. The Raiders are coming off an 80-76 loss to Northern Kentucky on Friday, but Brandon Noel posted a double-double with 22 points and 11 rebounds. Solomon Callaghan added 16 points, while Michael Imariagbe had 13 points and five assists.

Noel, a junior forward, leads Wright State with 19.0 points and 8.1 rebounds per game. He is joined in double figures by senior guards Alex Huibregtse (13.0 ppg) and Jack Doumbia (12.1). Wright State is 9-4 in its last 13 home games, and it has won 13 of the last 20 meetings in this head-to-head series.

Why Cleveland State can cover

Cleveland State is tied with Robert Morris in the loss column atop the Horizon League standings heading into the final weekend of the regular season. The Colonials play their final game on Thursday night, while Cleveland State has one more game on Saturday afternoon. The Vikings picked up a 73-65 win at Detroit last Friday before falling to Oakland in overtime on Sunday.

Chase Robinson led Cleveland State with 18 points, four assists and two steals in the loss to Oakland, while Je'Shawn Stevenson had 16 points and three steals. Senior guard Tevin Smith averages a team-high 13.6 points for the Vikings, followed by junior guard Tahj Staveskie (12.4 ppg) and junior forward Dylan Arnett (11.2). Cleveland State beat Wright State by 14 points at home earlier this season.

