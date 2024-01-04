Cleveland State will try to stay in second place in the Horizon League standings when it travels to Wright State on Thursday evening. The Vikings (10-5, 3-1 Horizon League) have rattled off four consecutive wins, including an 86-77 victory at IUPUI last Sunday. Wright State (6-8, 1-2) has lost two straight road games in league play, falling to Milwaukee in a 91-83 shootout its last time out. These teams have split their last 10 meetings, with Cleveland State winning both contests last season.

Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Ervin J. Nutter Center. Wright State is favored by 5.5 points in the latest Wright State vs. Cleveland State odds, while the over/under is 161 points via SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Cleveland State vs. Wright State picks, you'll want to see the NCAA Basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Wright State vs. Cleveland State spread: Wright State -5.5

Wright State vs. Cleveland State over/under: 161 points

Wright State vs. Cleveland State money line: Wright State: -254, Cleveland State: +203

Why Wright State can cover

Wright State has only lost two home games this season, with those setbacks coming by a combined eight points against Toledo and Western Kentucky. The Raiders notched a 92-82 win over Miami (Ohio) in their most recent home game against a Division I team, as they outscored the RedHawks by 14 points in the second half. Tanner Holden poured in 27 points and grabbed six rebounds, while Brandon Noel posted a double-double with 25 points and 12 rebounds.

Senior guard Trey Calvin leads Wright State with 20.0 points and 3.9 assists per game, scoring in double figures in every game this season. Holden (17.3), Noel (13.1) and AJ Braun (10.2) are each averaging double digits as well. The Raiders are 14-6 in their last 20 games played in the month of January.

Why Cleveland State can cover

Cleveland State has won four of the last five meetings between these teams, covering the spread in all four of those victories. The Vikings cruised to an 85-68 win at home last February after picking up an 85-77 road win as 3.5-point underdogs the month before to sweep the season series. They are currently on a four-game winning streak that includes road wins over Bradley and IUPUI.

Junior forward Jayson Woodrich scored 23 points on 8-of-16 shooting in the win over IUPUI on Sunday, including a 4-of-9 mark from 3-point range. Senior forward Tristan Enaruna leads the team with 17.9 points and 6.5 rebounds per game, while senior guard Drew Lowder is adding 13.3 points and 2.3 assists. Cleveland State has covered the spread in five of its last six games, and Wright State has failed to cover in six straight games.

