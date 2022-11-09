Who's Playing
Davidson @ Wright State
What to Know
The Wright State Raiders will face off against the Davidson Wildcats at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Ervin J. Nutter Center. Wright State went 22-14 last year and made a brief appearance in the NCAA tournament before losing 87-70 to the Arizona Wildcats in the first round. Davidson was 27-7 last season and is coming off of an 87-64 victory against the Guilford Quakers on Monday.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Ervin J. Nutter Center -- Dayton, Ohio
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.