The Wright State Raiders will be looking to build on their win over IUPUI when they face the Detroit Titans on Friday night. Wright State has won three of its last four games, including its 82-68 win over the Jaguars on Monday. Detroit has lost four of its last five games and is coming off an 84-81 setback against Milwaukee.

Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Raiders are favored by 4.5 points in the latest Detroit vs. Wright State odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 155.

Detroit vs. Wright State spread: Wright State -4.5

Detroit vs. Wright State over/under: 155 points

Detroit vs. Wright State money line: Wright State -210, Detroit +175

Why Wright State can cover

Wright State is playing its best basketball of the season right now, having won three of its last four games coming into this matchup. The Raiders wrapped up a three-game road trip with an 82-68 win over IUPUI on Monday night, taking a 13-point lead into halftime before cruising in the second half. Trey Calvin led Wright State with 21 points and three steals, while Brandon Noel added 14 points on 6 of 9 shooting.

Calvin, a senior guard, has been Wright State's best player this season, averaging 18.4 points and 4.5 assists per game. Noel (11.9) and Amari Davis (11.7) are both scoring in double figures and are combining for more than 10 rebounds per contest. The Raiders have won eight straight home games against Detroit and have covered the spread in nine of the last 13 head-to-head meetings between these teams.

Why Detroit can cover

Wright State has not been great at home this season, splitting its six home games and losing two of its last three. The Raiders have only covered the spread in one of their four home games against Division I opponents this season. Detroit has not played a road game since before Christmas, so the Titans are well-rested coming into this matchup against a Wright State team that is returning from a three-game road trip.

Senior guard Antoine Davis, who became the Horizon League's all-time leading scorer last month, leads Detroit with 24.6 points and 3.1 assists per game. He has scored at least 30 points in three of his last five games and continues to climb the leaderboard of the top scorers in college basketball history. Senior forward Gerald Liddell has been excellent as well, averaging 16.8 points and 12.8 rebounds per game.

