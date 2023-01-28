Who's Playing

Green Bay @ Wright State

Current Records: Green Bay 2-20; Wright State 12-10

What to Know

The Green Bay Phoenix haven't won a game against the Wright State Raiders since Feb. 2 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. Green Bay and Wright State will face off in a Horizon League battle at 7 p.m. ET at Ervin J. Nutter Center. The Raiders should still be riding high after a victory, while Green Bay will be looking to right the ship.

Green Bay received a tough blow on Thursday as they fell 68-50 to the Northern Kentucky Norse.

Meanwhile, Wright State was able to grind out a solid win over the Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panthers on Thursday, winning 93-86.

The Phoenix are now 2-20 while Wright State sits at 12-10. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Green Bay has allowed their opponents to shoot 49.20% from the floor on average, which is the 360th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Wright State's offense has more to brag about, as they they enter the matchup with a 49.90% field goal percentage, good for sixth best in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Ervin J. Nutter Center -- Dayton, Ohio

Ervin J. Nutter Center -- Dayton, Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Wright State have won 13 out of their last 18 games against Green Bay.