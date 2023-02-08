Who's Playing

IUPUI @ Wright State

Current Records: IUPUI 4-21; Wright State 14-11

What to Know

The Wright State Raiders are 11-1 against the IUPUI Jaguars since December of 2017, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Wednesday. The Raiders and IUPUI will face off in a Horizon League battle at 7 p.m. ET at Ervin J. Nutter Center. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

While not quite a landslide, the matchup between Wright State and the Robert Morris Colonials this past Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as Wright State wrapped it up with an 82-67 win on the road.

Meanwhile, IUPUI didn't have too much trouble with the Green Bay Phoenix at home this past Saturday as they won 68-53.

Wright State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 17.5-point margin of victory. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

The wins brought the Raiders up to 14-11 and the Jaguars to 4-21. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Wright State enters the contest with a 49.70% field goal percentage, good for fifth best in college basketball. Less enviably, IUPUI is stumbling into the game with the eighth fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 63.9 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against IUPUI.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Ervin J. Nutter Center -- Dayton, Ohio

Odds

The Raiders are a big 17.5-point favorite against the Jaguars, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 17.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Wright State have won 11 out of their last 12 games against IUPUI.