Who's Playing
IUPUI @ Wright State
Current Records: IUPUI 4-21; Wright State 14-11
What to Know
The IUPUI Jaguars haven't won a game against the Wright State Raiders since Feb. 23 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Wednesday. IUPUI and Wright State will face off in a Horizon League battle at 7 p.m. ET at Ervin J. Nutter Center. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.
While not quite a landslide, the matchup between the Jaguars and the Green Bay Phoenix this past Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as IUPUI wrapped it up with a 68-53 win at home.
Meanwhile, Wright State had enough points to win and then some against the Robert Morris Colonials this past Saturday, taking their game 82-67.
The wins brought IUPUI up to 4-21 and the Raiders to 14-11. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: IUPUI is eighth worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 63.9 on average. Wright State's offense has more to brag about, as they they rank sixth in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 49.70% on the season.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Ervin J. Nutter Center -- Dayton, Ohio
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Wright State have won 11 out of their last 12 games against IUPUI.
- Jan 02, 2023 - Wright State 82 vs. IUPUI 68
- Jan 20, 2022 - Wright State 73 vs. IUPUI 45
- Jan 08, 2022 - Wright State 72 vs. IUPUI 58
- Jan 23, 2021 - Wright State 100 vs. IUPUI 72
- Jan 22, 2021 - Wright State 95 vs. IUPUI 65
- Feb 16, 2020 - Wright State 106 vs. IUPUI 66
- Jan 10, 2020 - Wright State 84 vs. IUPUI 70
- Mar 05, 2019 - Wright State 71 vs. IUPUI 56
- Feb 03, 2019 - Wright State 79 vs. IUPUI 74
- Dec 30, 2018 - Wright State 72 vs. IUPUI 64
- Feb 23, 2018 - IUPUI 66 vs. Wright State 56
- Dec 30, 2017 - Wright State 60 vs. IUPUI 52