Who's Playing

IUPUI @ Wright State

Current Records: IUPUI 4-21; Wright State 14-11

What to Know

The IUPUI Jaguars haven't won a game against the Wright State Raiders since Feb. 23 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Wednesday. IUPUI and Wright State will face off in a Horizon League battle at 7 p.m. ET at Ervin J. Nutter Center. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.

While not quite a landslide, the matchup between the Jaguars and the Green Bay Phoenix this past Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as IUPUI wrapped it up with a 68-53 win at home.

Meanwhile, Wright State had enough points to win and then some against the Robert Morris Colonials this past Saturday, taking their game 82-67.

The wins brought IUPUI up to 4-21 and the Raiders to 14-11. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: IUPUI is eighth worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 63.9 on average. Wright State's offense has more to brag about, as they they rank sixth in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 49.70% on the season.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Ervin J. Nutter Center -- Dayton, Ohio

Ervin J. Nutter Center -- Dayton, Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Wright State have won 11 out of their last 12 games against IUPUI.