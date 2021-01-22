The Wright State Raiders look to continue their series domination over the IUPUI Jaguars when they meet in Horizon League action on to get the Friday college basketball schedule underway. Wright State (9-4), which is second in the Horizon League at 7-3, two games behind Cleveland State, has won the last five meetings with IUPUI (3-4) and eight of the last nine. The Jaguars are tied with Detroit for ninth place in the conference at 2-4, going 1-2 on their home court. This will be the first of back-to-back matchups between the schools.

Tip-off from Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis is slated for noon ET. Wright State leads the all-time series 15-3. The Raiders are 12-point favorites in the latest Wright State vs. IUPUI odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 146.5.

Wright State vs. IUPUI spread: Wright State -12

Wright State vs. IUPUI over-under: 146.5 points

Wright State vs. IUPUI money line: Wright State -769, IUPUI +525

WS: Has won 20-plus games the previous five seasons, matching the longest stretch in program history

IUPUI: Is 8-3 under coach Byron Rimm when holding opponents to 69 points or fewer

Why Wright State can cover



The Raiders have five players averaging 9.8 points per game or better, led by sophomore guard Tanner Holden. In 13 games, Holden has scored in double figures 12 times, including posting three double-doubles. His most productive game was against Youngstown State, when he scored 24 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. For the season, Holden is averaging 17.1 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists and one steal. He is hitting on 57 percent of his field goals and 75.7 percent of his free throws.

Also powering the Wright State offense is senior center Loudon Love, who averages a double-double with 14.6 points and 10.4 rebounds per game. Love is also averaging 1.9 assists, 1.7 blocks and 0.9 steals. He is hitting 57.4 percent of his shots from the floor. Love is the Raiders' all-time rebounder with 1,016. In 109 career games, he is averaging 9.32 rebounds per game.

Why IUPUI can cover

The Jaguars have two players averaging double digits in senior guards Marcus Burk and Jaylen Minnett. Burk made his case for Horizon League Player of the Week by averaging 25 points, four rebounds and four steals per game, while shooting 52.7 percent from the floor and 69 percent from 3-point range. Burk had a season-high 27 points on Friday and followed that up with 23 points, six rebounds and a career-high six steals on Saturday. For the season, he is averaging 17.9 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.7 steals, 1.6 assists and 0.4 blocks.

Minnett has come on strong of late, averaging 18 points, four rebounds and 2.5 assists per game in the Jaguars' two wins at Northern Kentucky. Minnett shot 43 percent from the field and connected on four 3-pointers in those games. For the season, he is averaging 13.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 0.8 steals per game. He is connecting on 87.5 percent of his free throws.

