Who's Playing

Northern Kentucky @ Wright State

Current Records: Northern Kentucky 15-10; Wright State 15-11

What to Know

The Northern Kentucky Norse and the Wright State Raiders are even-steven against one another since January of 2016 (9-9), but not for long. NKU is staying on the road on Friday to face off against the Raiders at 9 p.m. ET Feb. 10 at Ervin J. Nutter Center. Wright State will be strutting in after a win while the Norse will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The contest between NKU and the Youngstown State Penguins on Saturday was not a total blowout, but with NKU falling 74-56 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one.

Meanwhile, Wright State entered their game on Wednesday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to the hype. They took their matchup at home with ease, bagging a 103-71 victory over the IUPUI Jaguars.

NKU is now 15-10 while the Raiders sit at 15-11. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: The Norse enter the contest with 9.8 steals per game on average, good for sixth best in college basketball. Less enviably, Wright State has allowed their opponents an average of 7.8 steals per game, the 10th most in college basketball. In other words, they will need to work extra hard to take care of the ball.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 9 p.m. ET

Friday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Ervin J. Nutter Center -- Dayton, Ohio

Ervin J. Nutter Center -- Dayton, Ohio TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Wright State and Northern Kentucky both have nine wins in their last 18 games.