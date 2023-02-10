Who's Playing
Northern Kentucky @ Wright State
Current Records: Northern Kentucky 15-10; Wright State 15-11
What to Know
The Northern Kentucky Norse and the Wright State Raiders are even-steven against one another since January of 2016 (9-9), but not for long. NKU is staying on the road on Friday to face off against the Raiders at 9 p.m. ET Feb. 10 at Ervin J. Nutter Center. Wright State will be strutting in after a win while the Norse will be stumbling in from a defeat.
The contest between NKU and the Youngstown State Penguins on Saturday was not a total blowout, but with NKU falling 74-56 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one.
Meanwhile, Wright State entered their game on Wednesday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to the hype. They took their matchup at home with ease, bagging a 103-71 victory over the IUPUI Jaguars.
NKU is now 15-10 while the Raiders sit at 15-11. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: The Norse enter the contest with 9.8 steals per game on average, good for sixth best in college basketball. Less enviably, Wright State has allowed their opponents an average of 7.8 steals per game, the 10th most in college basketball. In other words, they will need to work extra hard to take care of the ball.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Ervin J. Nutter Center -- Dayton, Ohio
- TV: ESPN University
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Wright State and Northern Kentucky both have nine wins in their last 18 games.
- Dec 29, 2022 - Northern Kentucky 78 vs. Wright State 64
- Mar 08, 2022 - Wright State 72 vs. Northern Kentucky 71
- Feb 13, 2022 - Northern Kentucky 75 vs. Wright State 71
- Jan 25, 2022 - Northern Kentucky 73 vs. Wright State 63
- Feb 20, 2021 - Wright State 77 vs. Northern Kentucky 71
- Feb 19, 2021 - Northern Kentucky 81 vs. Wright State 75
- Feb 28, 2020 - Wright State 64 vs. Northern Kentucky 62
- Jan 24, 2020 - Wright State 95 vs. Northern Kentucky 63
- Mar 12, 2019 - Northern Kentucky 77 vs. Wright State 66
- Feb 15, 2019 - Wright State 81 vs. Northern Kentucky 77
- Jan 11, 2019 - Northern Kentucky 68 vs. Wright State 64
- Feb 16, 2018 - Wright State 69 vs. Northern Kentucky 67
- Jan 11, 2018 - Wright State 84 vs. Northern Kentucky 81
- Mar 05, 2017 - Northern Kentucky 82 vs. Wright State 77
- Feb 21, 2017 - Northern Kentucky 83 vs. Wright State 76
- Feb 04, 2017 - Northern Kentucky 83 vs. Wright State 79
- Feb 20, 2016 - Wright State 67 vs. Northern Kentucky 64
- Jan 09, 2016 - Wright State 60 vs. Northern Kentucky 46