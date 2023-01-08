Who's Playing
Oakland @ Wright State
Current Records: Oakland 5-11; Wright State 9-7
What to Know
The Oakland Golden Grizzlies are 4-12 against the Wright State Raiders since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Sunday. Oakland and Wright State will face off in a Horizon League battle at 1 p.m. ET at Ervin J. Nutter Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous games.
The Northern Kentucky Norse typically have all the answers at home, but on Friday the Golden Grizzlies proved too difficult a challenge. Oakland escaped with a win by the margin of a single free throw, 64-63. It took seven tries, but they can finally say that they have a win on the road.
Meanwhile, the Detroit Titans typically have all the answers at home, but on Friday Wright State proved too difficult a challenge. Wright State snuck past the Titans with a 90-85 victory.
The wins brought the Golden Grizzlies up to 5-11 and the Raiders to 9-7. Oakland is 2-2 after wins this year, Wright State 5-3.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Ervin J. Nutter Center -- Dayton, Ohio
Series History
Wright State have won 12 out of their last 16 games against Oakland.
