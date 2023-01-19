Who's Playing

PFW @ Wright State

Current Records: PFW 12-7; Wright State 11-8

What to Know

The PFW Mastodons lost both of their matches to the Wright State Raiders last season on scores of 73-86 and 63-75, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Mastodons and Wright State will face off in a Horizon League battle at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Ervin J. Nutter Center. The Raiders will be strutting in after a victory while PFW will be stumbling in from a defeat.

PFW ended up a good deal behind the Cleveland State Vikings when they played on Monday, losing 72-60.

Meanwhile, Wright State narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past the Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panthers 78-74. Having forecasted a close win for Wright State, the oddsmakers were right on the money.

The Mastodons are now 12-7 while Wright State sits at 11-8. The Raiders are 6-4 after wins this year, and PFW is 6-0 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Ervin J. Nutter Center -- Dayton, Ohio

Ervin J. Nutter Center -- Dayton, Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Wright State have won both of the games they've played against PFW in the last nine years.