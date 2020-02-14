Wright State vs. UIC odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 14 predictions by model on 42-27 roll

Wright State was a co-regular season champion of the Horizon League last season, and the Raiders (21-15, 11-2) currently control their destiny to win it outright this year and earn the top seed in the conference tournament. The Raiders look to stay alone in first place in the Horizon on Friday when they host middle-of-the-pack Illinois-Chicago (UIC).

Tip-off is 9 p.m. ET in Dayton, Ohio. The Raiders are 10.5-point favorites in the latest Wright State vs. UIC odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 148. Before considering any UIC vs. Wright State picks or college basketball predictions, make sure you see what the proven SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

UIC vs. Wright State spread: Raiders -10.5

UIC vs. Wright State over-under: 148 points

UIC vs. Wright State money line: Wright State -637, UIC +447

UIC: Flames are 6-1-1 ATS in their past eight games

WSU: Raiders are 4-1 ATS in their past five on Friday

Why Wright State can cover

The Raiders are one of the best offensive teams in the nation, averaging 81.8 points per game, which is first in the Horizon League as is Wright State's 11.0-point average margin of victory. Four Raiders average double-figure points, led by center Loudon Love, who is also first on the team in rebounding at 9.9 per game.

Wright State is on a nine-game home winning streak and is 6-5-1 against the spread overall at home this season. The Raiders have won each of their past three at home by double digits, including a thoroughly-impressive 95-63 rout of Horizon League second-place team Northern Kentucky on Jan. 24. This week Wright State got a vote in the Associated Press Top 25 for the first time in school history.

Why UIC can cover

Even so, the Raiders aren't a lock to cover the Wright State vs. UIC spread. The Flames (12-14, 7-6) will not lack confidence in pulling the upset as they were 6.5-point home underdogs on Jan. 12 vs. Wright State and prevailed 76-72 for their third straight victory in the series and fourth cover in the past five meetings.

Michael Diggins led UIC with 20 points and Tarkus Ferguson had 12 points and 10 rebounds for a double-double. Five players scored at least 11 points. UIC shot 49.2 percent, while the Flames' defense held Wright State to 36.4 percent shooting. UIC has been a good wager on the road this season at 8-3-1 ATS and has also covered eight of its past nine at Wright State overall.

The total has gone under in six of UIC's past seven games overall and seven of its past eight on the road. The under has hit in eight of the past 12 in this series. While the Flames' Michael Diggins had a big night in the first meeting with Wright State with 20 points, he's projected to finish with just 9.6 on Friday.

