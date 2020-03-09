Wright State vs. UIC odds, line: 2020 Horizon League Tournament picks, predictions from proven model

The Wright State Raiders and the Illinois-Chicago Flames are set to square off in a 2020 Horizon League Tournament semifinals matchup at 7 p.m. ET Monday at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. UIC is 17-16, while Wright State is 25-6. The Raiders are favored by 6.5 points in the latest Wright State vs. Illinois-Chicago odds, and the over-under is set at 145.5. Before entering any UIC vs. Wright State picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Here are several college basketball odds for UIC vs. Wright State:

Wright State vs. Illinois-Chicago spread: Wright State -6.5

Wright State vs. Illinois-Chicago over-under: 145.5 points

Wright State vs. Illinois-Chicago money line: Wright State -270, Illinois-Chicago 216

What you need to know about Wright State

The Raiders escaped with a win against the Northern Kentucky Norse, 64-62, to claim the Horizon League regular season title on Friday. Loudon Love posted his 11th double-double of the season with 20 points and 14 rebounds. Bill Wampler double-doubled for the first time in his career with 11 points and 11 rebounds. Cole Gentry's pair of free throws with 12 seconds left sealed the win for Wright State.

Wright State split the season series with UIC, winning the most recent meeting on Feb. 14, 75-58.

What you need to know about Illinois-Chicago

UIC managed a 67-61 victory over the Youngstown State Penguins in the Horizon League tournament quarterfinals on Thursday. Michael Diggins had 17 points along with eight rebounds. Tarkus Ferguson had 13 rebounds.

How to make Illinois-Chicago vs. Wright State picks

