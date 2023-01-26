Who's Playing
Wisconsin-Milwaukee @ Wright State
Current Records: Wisconsin-Milwaukee 14-6; Wright State 11-10
What to Know
The Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panthers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last four games, but now they must head out on the road. The Panthers and the Wright State Raiders will face off in a Horizon League battle at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Ervin J. Nutter Center. Wisconsin-Milwaukee has some work to do to even out the 4-13 series between these two since January of 2016, but a win here would be a good start.
Wisconsin-Milwaukee strolled past the Youngstown State Penguins with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the contest 88-75.
Meanwhile, Wright State came up short against the Cleveland State Vikings this past Saturday, falling 85-77.
Wisconsin-Milwaukee's victory brought them up to 14-6 while Wright State's defeat pulled them down to 11-10. Two stats to keep an eye on: The Panthers have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 39.20%, which places them 19th in college basketball. But the Raiders enter the game with a 50.20% field goal percentage, good for fifth best in college basketball. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Ervin J. Nutter Center -- Dayton, Ohio
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Wright State have won 13 out of their last 17 games against Wisconsin-Milwaukee.
- Jan 14, 2023 - Wright State 78 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 74
- Feb 11, 2022 - Wisconsin-Milwaukee 60 vs. Wright State 57
- Dec 30, 2021 - Wright State 80 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 75
- Mar 02, 2021 - Wisconsin-Milwaukee 94 vs. Wright State 92
- Feb 13, 2021 - Wright State 92 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 82
- Feb 12, 2021 - Wright State 92 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 81
- Jan 31, 2020 - Wright State 65 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 61
- Dec 30, 2019 - Wright State 82 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 70
- Mar 02, 2019 - Wright State 65 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 62
- Jan 24, 2019 - Wright State 56 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 54
- Mar 05, 2018 - Wright State 59 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 53
- Feb 10, 2018 - Wisconsin-Milwaukee 74 vs. Wright State 73
- Jan 20, 2018 - Wisconsin-Milwaukee 66 vs. Wright State 61
- Feb 09, 2017 - Wright State 76 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 65
- Jan 14, 2017 - Wright State 70 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 67
- Feb 04, 2016 - Wright State 84 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 83
- Jan 02, 2016 - Wright State 84 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 82