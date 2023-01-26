Who's Playing

Wisconsin-Milwaukee @ Wright State

Current Records: Wisconsin-Milwaukee 14-6; Wright State 11-10

What to Know

The Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panthers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last four games, but now they must head out on the road. The Panthers and the Wright State Raiders will face off in a Horizon League battle at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Ervin J. Nutter Center. Wisconsin-Milwaukee has some work to do to even out the 4-13 series between these two since January of 2016, but a win here would be a good start.

Wisconsin-Milwaukee strolled past the Youngstown State Penguins with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the contest 88-75.

Meanwhile, Wright State came up short against the Cleveland State Vikings this past Saturday, falling 85-77.

Wisconsin-Milwaukee's victory brought them up to 14-6 while Wright State's defeat pulled them down to 11-10. Two stats to keep an eye on: The Panthers have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 39.20%, which places them 19th in college basketball. But the Raiders enter the game with a 50.20% field goal percentage, good for fifth best in college basketball. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Ervin J. Nutter Center -- Dayton, Ohio

Series History

Wright State have won 13 out of their last 17 games against Wisconsin-Milwaukee.