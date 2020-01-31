Wright State vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee odds: College basketball picks, Jan. 31 predictions from proven model

A Horizon League battle is on tap between the Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panthers and the Wright State Raiders at 8 p.m. ET on Friday at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. Wisconsin-Milwaukee is 10-11 overall and 7-3 at home, while Wright State is 18-4 overall and 6-1 on the road. Wright State has won three straight games and 11 of its past 12. The Panthers have won five of their past seven games. The Raiders are favored by 5.5 points in the latest Wisconsin-Milwaukee vs. Wright State odds, while the over-under is set at 150.5. Before entering any Wright State vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. It also enters Week 13 of the 2019-20 season on a 22-13 run on all top-rated college basketball picks. Anybody who followed it during that span has seen huge returns.

Here are several college basketball odds for Wright State vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee:

Wisconsin-Milwaukee vs. Wright State spread: Panthers +5.5

Wisconsin-Milwaukee vs. Wright State over-under: 150.5 points

Wisconsin-Milwaukee vs. Wright State money line: Wisconsin-Milwaukee 226, Wright State -243

What you need to know about Wisconsin-Milwaukee

On Saturday, the Panthers lost to Cleveland State on the road by a decisive 70-53 margin. It was Wisconsin-Milwaukee's largest margin of defeat since December 21. The Panthers shot 25 percent from the field, missed 17 3-point attempts and Darius Roy was the only player to score in double figures. He missed 9 of 11 shots from the floor and all six of his 3-point attempts. He did finish with six steals.

What you need to know about Wright State

Wright State rolled at home over Northern Kentucky last week, 95-63. Tanner Holden had 20 points as the Raiders won their seventh consecutive home game. Bill Wampler added 19 points and Loudon Love had 16 points.

Wright State won the last meeting with Wisconsin-Milwaukee, 82-70 on December 30.

Wisconsin-Milwaukee has allowed their opponents to shoot 44 percent from the floor on average, which is the 43rd highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Wright State ranks 33rd in college basketball when it comes to field-goal percentage, with a 45.6 percent mark on the season.

How to make Wright State vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee picks

The model has simulated Wisconsin-Milwaukee vs. Wright State 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning under.

So who wins Wright State vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee? And which side of the spread hits in over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Wright State vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee spread you need to jump on Friday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks.