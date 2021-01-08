A Horizon League battle is on tap between the Wright State Raiders and the Youngstown State Penguins at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at the Ervin J. Nutter Center. Wright State is 7-2 overall, while Youngstown State is 6-4 overall on the season. Wright State has dominated the head-to-head rivalry of late, winning eight of the last 10 meetings between the programs.

Wright State vs. Youngstown State spread: Wright State -11.5

Wright State vs. Youngstown State over-under: 145.5 points

What you need to know about Wright State

Wright State is coming off its second 25-win season in three years and has won at least 20 games in each of its last five tries. And the Raiders are well on their way to recording another 20-win season with an experienced group back in the fold.

Senior forward Loudon Love is a fourth-year starter who is averaging 15.4 points and 11.6 rebounds per game, while junior forward Grant Basile gives them another low-post scoring threat who is averaging 12.3 points and 7.2 rebounds. On the outside, Tanner Holden (16.3 ppg), Jaylon Hall (10.8 ppg), Trey Calvin (10.6 ppg) and Tim Finke (8.8 ppg) can all score and they'll be difficult for Youngstown State to match up with.

What you need to know about Youngstown State

The Penguins haven't been a particularly efficient scoring bunch, as they shoot just 43.5 percent from the floor and 29.8 percent from the 3-point line. However, what they lack in pure scoring ability they make up for with relentlessness, particularly on the offensive glass. Youngstown State averages 15.0 offensive rebounds per game so far this season.

That's the ninth-best mark in the nation and Naz Bohannon, Garrett Covington and Michael Akuchie all average at least three offensive rebounds per game. Bohannon has been the most consistent scoring threat for the Penguins, as he averages 18.0 points per game. Darius Quisenberry (13.7 ppg) scored 41 points against Wright State in an 88-70 upset of the Raiders last February and if he can get hot again, Youngstown State could be live at +550 on the money line.

