WWE WrestleMania 36: Rick Pitino expresses his family's excitement for show on Twitter
The new Iona coach is gearing up for WWE's two-night extravaganza
Apparently, Rick Pitino and his family are big WWE fans. In a series of tweets he published on Saturday, the new Iona coach shared a variety of images, videos and thoughts about WWE's biggest show of the year as WrestleMania 36 takes place over two days this weekend for the first time in the history of the event.
Pitino, a native of New York City who likely grew up exposed to WWE (then WWF) as it frequented Madison Square Garden, is less than a month into his return to college basketball. After being ousted from his position in 2017 amid a men's basketball corruption scandal, the two-time national championship-winning coach has spent the last two seasons leading Greek team Panathinaikos.
Here's a sampling of Pitino's wrestling-related tweets. It will be interesting to see what he thinks of the show over the next two nights as it emanates from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, without fans in attendance. In another sports connection, New England Patriots star tight end Rob Gronkowski will serve as host of both nights of WrestleMania. It is believed that Gronk will get physically involved someway over the next two nights.
