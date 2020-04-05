WWE WrestleMania 36: Rick Pitino, son Richard wager nonconfernece game on outcome of match

Apparently, Rick Pitino and his family are WWE fans. In a series of tweets he published on Saturday, the new Iona coach shared a variety of images, videos and thoughts about WWE's biggest show of the year as WrestleMania 36 takes place over two days this weekend for the first time in the history of the event.

Pitino, a native of New York City who likely grew up exposed to WWE (then WWF) as it frequented Madison Square Garden, is less than a month into his return to college basketball. After being ousted from his position in 2017 amid a men's basketball corruption scandal, the two-time national championship-winning coach has spent the last two seasons leading Greek team Panathinaikos.

On Sunday, Pitino's son Richard -- who coaches Minnesota -- got in on the action, literally. When his father suggested wagering the location of a Minnesota-Iona nonconference game on the winner of the Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre match, Richard Pitino was happy to oblige with one exception.

How about you reverse that and it’s a deal. Can’t root against a Gopher https://t.co/9jrj5FJ5AX — Richard Pitino (@CoachPitinoMN) April 4, 2020

Lesnar, the WWE champion, is set to defend his title against McIntyre in Sunday night's main event. Check out WrestleMania 36 results and the Night 2 card here.

Here's a sampling of Rick Pitino's wrestling-related tweets. It will be interesting to see what he thinks of the show as it emanates from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, without fans in attendance. In another sports connection, New England Patriots star tight end Rob Gronkowski is serving as host of both nights of WrestleMania. It is believed that Gronk will get physically involved some way.