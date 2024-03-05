Who's Playing

Air Force Falcons @ Wyoming Cowboys

Current Records: Air Force 9-19, Wyoming 13-16

How To Watch

What to Know

Air Force and Wyoming are an even 5-5 against one another since March of 2019, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a Mountain West battle at 8:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Arena-Auditorium. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Last Friday, the Falcons couldn't handle the Aggies and fell 72-60. Air Force has struggled against Utah State recently, as their match on Friday was their sixth consecutive lost matchup.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Byron Brown, who scored 11 points along with five rebounds and three steals. He didn't help Air Force's cause all that much against Boise State on Tuesday but the same can't be said for this matchup.

Air Force struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only three offensive rebounds. They are 2-5 when they can't control their own glass like that.

Meanwhile, Wyoming's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fourth straight loss. They fell 70-62 to the Rams.

The losing side was boosted by Cam Manyawu, who dropped a double-double on 15 points and ten rebounds.

The Falcons have traveled a rocky road recently having lost nine of their last ten matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 9-19 record this season. As for the Cowboys, their loss dropped their record down to 13-16.

Air Force is hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest will be their sixth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 2-3 against the spread).

While Air Force and Wyoming both let their fans down in their last outings, both still covered. Looking ahead, Wyoming is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by seven points. There could be an interesting gambling play in this one: Air Force is only 9-19 against the spread overall, but they're a solid 6-2 ATS vs. Wyoming across their last eight meetings.

Odds

Wyoming is a solid 7-point favorite against Air Force, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cowboys as a 6.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 136.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Wyoming and Air Force both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.