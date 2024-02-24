Who's Playing

Boise State Broncos @ Wyoming Cowboys

Current Records: Boise State 18-8, Wyoming 13-13

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Arena-Auditorium -- Laramie, Wyoming

What to Know

Boise State has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Wyoming Cowboys will face off in a Mountain West battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Arena-Auditorium. Wyoming took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Boise State, who comes in off a win.

Boise State put the finishing touches on their eighth blowout victory of the season on Tuesday. They steamrolled past the Spartans 82-50 at home. With that win, Boise State brought their scoring average up to 75.2 points per game.

Among those leading the charge was Tyson Degenhart, who scored 15 points along with eight rebounds and two steals. Another player making a difference was Max Rice, who scored 14 points.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post ten fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Wyoming found out the hard way on Tuesday. They received a tough blow as they fell 76-58 to the Wolf Pack.

Despite the defeat, Wyoming had strong showings from Cam Manyawu, who dropped a double-double on 12 points and 12 rebounds, and Brendan Wenzel, who scored 17 points. Manyawu didn't help Wyoming's cause all that much against the Spartans on Saturday but the same can't be said for this game. Less helpful for Wyoming was Akuel Kot's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

The Broncos pushed their record up to 18-8 with that win, which was their third straight at home. They've been dominating during the games in that stretch too, as they've won by an average of 31.3 points. As for the Cowboys, they have been struggling recently as they've lost four of their last five matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 13-13 record this season.

Looking forward, Boise State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 7.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a three game streak of covering the spread when expected to win.

Boise State beat the Cowboys 75-63 in their previous meeting back in February of 2023. The rematch might be a little tougher for Boise State since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Boise State is a big 7.5-point favorite against Wyoming, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 143.5 points.

Series History

Boise State has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Wyoming.