Who's Playing

Colo. State Rams @ Wyoming Cowboys

Current Records: Colo. State 15-4, Wyoming 10-9

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Arena-Auditorium -- Laramie, Wyoming

What to Know

We've got another exciting Mountain West matchup on schedule as the Colo. State Rams and the Wyoming Cowboys are set to tip at 4:00 p.m. ET on January 27th at Arena-Auditorium. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

On Wednesday, the Rams came up short against the Wolf Pack and fell 77-64.

Meanwhile, the Cowboys ended up a good deal behind the Aztecs on Tuesday and lost 81-65. Wyoming has not had much luck with San Diego State recently, as the team's come up short the last ten times they've met.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Sam Griffin, who scored 22 points along with five rebounds. Less helpful for Wyoming was Brendan Wenzel's abysmal 0-6 three-point shooting.

The Rams' defeat was their third straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 15-4. As for the Cowboys, their loss dropped their record down to 10-9.

Saturday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: Colo. State haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 10.4 turnovers per game. It's a different story for Wyoming, though, as they've been averaging 14.7 turnovers per game. Given Colo. State's sizeable advantage in that area, Wyoming will need to find a way to close that gap.

Colo. State beat Wyoming 84-71 when the teams last played back in February of 2023. The rematch might be a little tougher for Colo. State since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Colo. State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Wyoming.