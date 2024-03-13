Halftime Report

Wyoming needs a win to get to even, but right now it's anybody's game. They have jumped out to a quick 40-33 lead against Fresno State.

Wyoming entered the match having won two straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it three, or will Fresno State step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Fresno State Bulldogs @ Wyoming Cowboys

Current Records: Fresno State 11-20, Wyoming 15-16

How To Watch

What to Know

The Fresno State Bulldogs and the Wyoming Cowboys are set to clash at 2:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Thomas & Mack Center in a Mountain West postseason contest. Fresno State has now lost seven straight, and the team is hunting for their first win since February 10.

The experts predicted a close game on Saturday and a win for Fresno State, but boy were they wrong. They took a serious blow against the Cowboys, falling 86-47. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Fresno State in their matchups with Wyoming: they've now lost three in a row.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Fresno State struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. They were demolished by their opponents in that department as Wyoming posted 18 assists.

The Bulldogs have been struggling recently as they've lost nine of their last 11 matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 11-20 record this season. As for the Cowboys, the win makes it two in a row for them and bumps their season record up to 15-16.

Fresno State is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss.

Fresno State was pulverized by Wyoming 86-47 when the teams last played on Saturday. Can Fresno State avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Wyoming is a big 7.5-point favorite against Fresno State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Cowboys, as the game opened with the Cowboys as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 137.5 points.

Series History

Wyoming has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Fresno State.