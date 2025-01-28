Who's Playing

Fresno State Bulldogs @ Wyoming Cowboys

Current Records: Fresno State 5-15, Wyoming 10-10

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Mountain West matchup on schedule as the Fresno State Bulldogs and the Wyoming Cowboys are set to tip at 8:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Arena-Auditorium. The Bulldogs are no doubt hoping to put an end to a six-game streak of away losses.

Last Saturday, Fresno State couldn't handle Colo. State and fell 69-64.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Elijah Price, who posted 13 points in addition to six rebounds. He is trending in the right direction considering he's improved his point production for three straight games. Another player making a difference was Alex Crawford, who earned 20 points along with seven rebounds.

Fresno State struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. Sadly, that's becoming something of a trend for them; they were averaging 11.7 offensive rebounds per game earlier this season, but in their last ten matchups they've fallen to only 8 per game.

Meanwhile, Wyoming also suffered a loss in their last game, but this one to San Jose State by a score of 67-58.

Scottie Ebube put forth a good effort for the losing side as he went 11 for 14 en route to 22 points plus six rebounds. The dominant performance also gave him a new career-high in offensive rebounds (four).

Fresno State's loss dropped their record down to 5-15. As for Wyoming, they have been struggling recently as they've lost four of their last five matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 10-10 record this season.

Fresno State is hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They haven't treated fans well this season (a 5-15 ensrues that), but at least they enjoy a 12-8 record against the spread.

Fresno State didn't have too much breathing room in their contest against Wyoming in their previous meeting back in March of 2024, but they still walked away with a 77-73 victory. Does Fresno State have another victory up their sleeve, or will Wyoming turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Wyoming is a big 8-point favorite against Fresno State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cowboys as a 7.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 140.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Wyoming has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Fresno State.