Who's Playing

Nevada Wolf Pack @ Wyoming Cowboys

Current Records: Nevada 15-3, Wyoming 9-8

How To Watch

What to Know

The Nevada Wolf Pack and the Wyoming Cowboys will face off in a Mountain West clash at 7:30 p.m. ET on January 20th at Arena-Auditorium. Despite being away, Nevada is looking at a seven-point advantage in the spread.

Nevada has been a dominant force so far, but they're in the middle of a mini-slump at the moment. They fell 71-59 to the Aztecs on Wednesday. Nevada found out winning isn't easy when you're outrebounded 20 to 7 on offense.

Nevada's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Tre Coleman, who scored 16 points, and Kenan Blackshear who scored 14 points along with seven assists and five rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Coleman has scored all season.

Meanwhile, the Cowboys skirted by the Bulldogs 68-67 on Saturday thanks to a clutch jump shot from Akuel Kot with but a second left in the second quarter. The win was just what Wyoming needed coming off of a 83-59 defeat in their prior match.

Brendan Wenzel was the offensive standout of the game as he scored 17 points along with eight rebounds. He continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played.

The Wolf Pack's loss ended a three-game streak of away wins and brought them to 15-3. As for the Cowboys, they now have a winning record of 9-8.

Saturday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Nevada haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 9.4 turnovers per game. It's a different story for Wyoming, though, as they've been averaging 14.9 turnovers per game. Given Nevada's sizeable advantage in that area, Wyoming will need to find a way to close that gap.

Nevada came up short against Wyoming in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, falling 80-71. Can Nevada avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Nevada is a solid 7-point favorite against Wyoming, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 140.5 points.

Series History

Wyoming has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Nevada.