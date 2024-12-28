Who's Playing
Nevada Wolf Pack @ Wyoming Cowboys
Current Records: Nevada 8-4, Wyoming 7-5
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, December 28, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Arena-Auditorium -- Laramie, Wyoming
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
Nevada has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Wyoming Cowboys will face off in a Mountain West battle at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Arena-Auditorium. The Wolf Pack are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 76.6 points per game this season.
Nevada will head into Saturday's contest out to bounce back: they lost a heartbreaker on Saturday after a huge 32-point victory in their prior game. They fell just short of Colo. State by a score of 66-64. The Wolf Pack didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.
Meanwhile, Wyoming didn't have too much breathing room in their match against CS Fullerton on Sunday, but they still walked away with a 73-69 win.
Wyoming got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Kobe Newton out in front who went 6 for 9 en route to 20 points. Newton had some trouble finding his footing against Bellarmine on Thursday, so this was a step in the right direction. The team also got some help courtesy of Touko Tainamo, who went 5 for 6 en route to 13 points.
Nevada's loss dropped their record down to 8-4. As for Wyoming, their win ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 7-5.
Saturday's matchup is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Nevada just can't miss this season, having made 49.6% of their field goals per game. However, it's not like Wyoming struggles in that department as they've made 47.1% of their field goals this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.
Nevada strolled past Wyoming when the teams last played back in February by a score of 76-58. The rematch might be a little tougher for Nevada since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Series History
Wyoming has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Nevada.
- Feb 20, 2024 - Nevada 76 vs. Wyoming 58
- Jan 20, 2024 - Wyoming 98 vs. Nevada 93
- Feb 27, 2023 - Wyoming 80 vs. Nevada 71
- Feb 26, 2022 - Wyoming 74 vs. Nevada 61
- Jan 17, 2022 - Wyoming 77 vs. Nevada 67
- Jan 24, 2021 - Wyoming 93 vs. Nevada 88
- Jan 22, 2021 - Wyoming 71 vs. Nevada 64
- Mar 05, 2020 - Wyoming 74 vs. Nevada 71
- Feb 25, 2020 - Nevada 73 vs. Wyoming 68
- Jan 14, 2020 - Nevada 68 vs. Wyoming 67