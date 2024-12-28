Who's Playing

Nevada Wolf Pack @ Wyoming Cowboys

Current Records: Nevada 8-4, Wyoming 7-5

When: Saturday, December 28, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 28, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Arena-Auditorium -- Laramie, Wyoming

What to Know

Nevada has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Wyoming Cowboys will face off in a Mountain West battle at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Arena-Auditorium. The Wolf Pack are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 76.6 points per game this season.

Nevada will head into Saturday's contest out to bounce back: they lost a heartbreaker on Saturday after a huge 32-point victory in their prior game. They fell just short of Colo. State by a score of 66-64. The Wolf Pack didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Meanwhile, Wyoming didn't have too much breathing room in their match against CS Fullerton on Sunday, but they still walked away with a 73-69 win.

Wyoming got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Kobe Newton out in front who went 6 for 9 en route to 20 points. Newton had some trouble finding his footing against Bellarmine on Thursday, so this was a step in the right direction. The team also got some help courtesy of Touko Tainamo, who went 5 for 6 en route to 13 points.

Nevada's loss dropped their record down to 8-4. As for Wyoming, their win ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 7-5.

Saturday's matchup is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Nevada just can't miss this season, having made 49.6% of their field goals per game. However, it's not like Wyoming struggles in that department as they've made 47.1% of their field goals this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Nevada strolled past Wyoming when the teams last played back in February by a score of 76-58. The rematch might be a little tougher for Nevada since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Wyoming has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Nevada.