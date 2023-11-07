Who's Playing

Northern New Mexico Eagles @ Wyoming Cowboys

Current Records: Northern New Mexico 0-0, Wyoming 0-0

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Where: Arena-Auditorium -- Laramie, Wyoming

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

What to Know

The Wyoming Cowboys will host the Northern New Mexico Eagles to start their respective NCAA Basketball runs. Tip off is scheduled at 8:30 p.m. ET on November 7th at Arena-Auditorium.

Tuesday's matchup is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Wyoming were smashing the glass last season, having averaged 32 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Northern New Mexico struggles in that department as they averaged 29.5 per game.

Looking back to last season, Wyoming struggled throughout, finishing with a less-than-stellar 9-21 record.