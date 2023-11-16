Who's Playing

Saint Louis Billikens @ Wyoming Cowboys

Current Records: Saint Louis 3-0, Wyoming 2-0

How To Watch

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET Where: HTC Center -- Conway, South Carolina

HTC Center -- Conway, South Carolina Online Streaming: Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Saint Louis has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Thursday. They will face off against the Wyoming Cowboys at 2:00 p.m. ET at HTC Center. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

On Saturday, the Billikens beat the Redbirds 80-71.

Saint Louis got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Gibson Jimerson out in front who earned 20 points. Terrence Hargrove Jr. was another key contributor, earning 12 points.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 12 more assists than your opponent, a fact Wyoming proved on Saturday. They came out on top against the Mustangs by a score of 80-66. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Wyoming.

Cam Manyawu was the offensive standout of the contest as he dropped a double-double on 19 points and 10 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Sam Griffin, who earned 14 points.

The Billikens have yet to lose a matchup at home this season, leaving them with a 3-0 record. Despite that those victories, the team's offense hasn't been rolling: across that stretch, they only averaged 85.7 points per game. As for the Cowboys, their win bumped their record up to 2-0.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as Saint Louis and Wyoming are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Saint Louis hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 85.7 points per game. However, it's not like Wyoming struggles in that department as they've been even better at 92 per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run up the score up higher Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.