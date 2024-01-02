Who's Playing

San Jose State Spartans @ Wyoming Cowboys

Current Records: San Jose State 7-6, Wyoming 7-6

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Arena-Auditorium -- Laramie, Wyoming

What to Know

San Jose State has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The San Jose State Spartans and the Wyoming Cowboys will face off in a Mountain West battle at 8:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Arena-Auditorium. Wyoming took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on San Jose State, who comes in off a win.

Two weeks ago, the Spartans had just enough and edged the Broncos out 81-78.

Myron (MJ) Amey Jr. was the offensive standout of the matchup as he scored 17 points along with nine rebounds and five assists. Latrell Davis was another key contributor, scoring 12 points along with seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, Wyoming was expected to have a tough go of it on Saturday, and, well, they did. There's no need to mince words: the Cowboys lost to the Cougars, and the Cowboys lost bad. The score wound up at 94-68. Wyoming has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Sam Griffin put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 25 points along with five assists and five rebounds.

The Spartans now have a winning record of 7-6. As for the Cowboys, they bumped their record down to 7-6 with that loss, which was their sixth straight on the road dating back to last season.

San Jose State took their victory against Wyoming in their previous meeting back in February of 2023 by a conclusive 84-64. The rematch might be a little tougher for San Jose State since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Wyoming has won 9 out of their last 10 games against San Jose State.