Who's Playing
San Jose State Spartans @ Wyoming Cowboys
Current Records: San Jose State 7-6, Wyoming 7-6
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Arena-Auditorium -- Laramie, Wyoming
What to Know
San Jose State has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The San Jose State Spartans and the Wyoming Cowboys will face off in a Mountain West battle at 8:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Arena-Auditorium. Wyoming took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on San Jose State, who comes in off a win.
Two weeks ago, the Spartans had just enough and edged the Broncos out 81-78.
Myron (MJ) Amey Jr. was the offensive standout of the matchup as he scored 17 points along with nine rebounds and five assists. Latrell Davis was another key contributor, scoring 12 points along with seven rebounds.
Meanwhile, Wyoming was expected to have a tough go of it on Saturday, and, well, they did. There's no need to mince words: the Cowboys lost to the Cougars, and the Cowboys lost bad. The score wound up at 94-68. Wyoming has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.
Sam Griffin put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 25 points along with five assists and five rebounds.
The Spartans now have a winning record of 7-6. As for the Cowboys, they bumped their record down to 7-6 with that loss, which was their sixth straight on the road dating back to last season.
San Jose State took their victory against Wyoming in their previous meeting back in February of 2023 by a conclusive 84-64. The rematch might be a little tougher for San Jose State since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Series History
Wyoming has won 9 out of their last 10 games against San Jose State.
- Feb 04, 2023 - San Jose State 84 vs. Wyoming 64
- Feb 12, 2022 - Wyoming 74 vs. San Jose State 52
- Jan 19, 2022 - Wyoming 84 vs. San Jose State 69
- Mar 10, 2021 - Wyoming 111 vs. San Jose State 80
- Feb 01, 2020 - Wyoming 71 vs. San Jose State 66
- Mar 06, 2019 - Wyoming 81 vs. San Jose State 71
- Jan 23, 2019 - Wyoming 59 vs. San Jose State 46
- Mar 07, 2018 - Wyoming 74 vs. San Jose State 61
- Feb 17, 2018 - Wyoming 89 vs. San Jose State 75
- Jan 27, 2018 - Wyoming 90 vs. San Jose State 86