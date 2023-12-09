Who's Playing

SF Austin Lumberjacks @ Wyoming Cowboys

Current Records: SF Austin 5-4, Wyoming 5-3

How To Watch

What to Know

Wyoming will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will take on the SF Austin Lumberjacks at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday. SF Austin took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Wyoming, who comes in off a win.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 27.4% better than the opposition, a fact Wyoming proved on Tuesday. They were the clear victor by a 80-59 margin over the Hardrockers.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored SF Austin last Tuesday, but the final result did not. They took a 56-49 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Bulldogs.

The Cowboys' victory was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 5-3. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 88.0 points per game. As for the Lumberjacks, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost three of their last four games, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-4 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Wyoming have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 34.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like SF Austin struggles in that department as they've been even better at 37.2 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

SF Austin is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Wyoming, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lumberjacks as a 2-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 143.5 points.

