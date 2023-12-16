Who's Playing

Weber State Wildcats @ Wyoming Cowboys

Current Records: Weber State 5-4, Wyoming 6-3

What to Know

The Wyoming Cowboys will be home for the holidays to greet the Weber State Wildcats at 9:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Arena-Auditorium. Coming in fresh off a victory as the underdog, Wyoming will stroll into this one as the favorite.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 24.5% better than the opposition, a fact Wyoming proved on Saturday. They walked away with a 78-70 victory over the Lumberjacks. The win made it back-to-back wins for Wyoming.

Wyoming can attribute much of their success to Sam Griffin, who scored 23 points along with five assists and five rebounds. Kobe Newton was another key contributor, scoring 14 points.

Meanwhile, the Wildcats lost to the Wolf Pack on the road by a decisive 72-55 margin on Wednesday.

Weber State's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Blaise Threatt, who scored 18 points, and Dillon Jones who dropped a double-double on 13 points and 12 rebounds.

The Cowboys pushed their record up to 6-3 with that win, which was their fifth straight at home dating back to last season. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 84.4 points per game. As for the Wildcats, their defeat dropped their record down to 5-4.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Wyoming just can't miss this season, having made 47.9% of their shots per game. It's a different story for Weber State, though, as they've only made 41.8% of their shots per game this season. Given Wyoming's sizeable advantage in that area, Weber State will need to find a way to close that gap.

Odds

Wyoming is a slight 2-point favorite against Weber State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 134 points.

