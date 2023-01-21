Who's Playing

Colorado State @ Wyoming

Current Records: Colorado State 10-10; Wyoming 5-13

What to Know

The Colorado State Rams and the Wyoming Cowboys are set to square off in a Mountain West matchup at 4 p.m. ET Jan. 21 at Arena-Auditorium. The teams split their matchups last year, with Wyoming winning the first 84-78 at home and the Rams taking the second 61-55.

Colorado State was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 82-76 to the San Diego State Aztecs. A silver lining for Colorado State was the play of guard Isaiah Stevens, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and 11 assists along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, Wyoming came up short against the Air Force Falcons on Tuesday, falling 82-74. The losing side was boosted by guard Noah Reynolds, who had 26 points and six assists.

Colorado State is now 10-10 while the Cowboys sit at 5-13. A couple stats to keep an eye on: The Rams enter the game with a 49.30% field goal percentage, good for 11th best in college basketball. Less enviably, Wyoming has allowed their opponents to shoot 45.90% from the floor on average, which is the 36th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Where: Arena-Auditorium -- Laramie, Wyoming

Arena-Auditorium -- Laramie, Wyoming TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Colorado State have won nine out of their last 15 games against Wyoming.