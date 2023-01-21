Who's Playing
Colorado State @ Wyoming
Current Records: Colorado State 10-10; Wyoming 5-13
What to Know
The Colorado State Rams and the Wyoming Cowboys are set to square off in a Mountain West matchup at 4 p.m. ET Jan. 21 at Arena-Auditorium. The teams split their matchups last year, with Wyoming winning the first 84-78 at home and the Rams taking the second 61-55.
Colorado State was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 82-76 to the San Diego State Aztecs. A silver lining for Colorado State was the play of guard Isaiah Stevens, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and 11 assists along with five rebounds.
Meanwhile, Wyoming came up short against the Air Force Falcons on Tuesday, falling 82-74. The losing side was boosted by guard Noah Reynolds, who had 26 points and six assists.
Colorado State is now 10-10 while the Cowboys sit at 5-13. A couple stats to keep an eye on: The Rams enter the game with a 49.30% field goal percentage, good for 11th best in college basketball. Less enviably, Wyoming has allowed their opponents to shoot 45.90% from the floor on average, which is the 36th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Arena-Auditorium -- Laramie, Wyoming
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Colorado State have won nine out of their last 15 games against Wyoming.
- Feb 23, 2022 - Colorado State 61 vs. Wyoming 55
- Jan 31, 2022 - Wyoming 84 vs. Colorado State 78
- Feb 06, 2021 - Colorado State 68 vs. Wyoming 59
- Feb 04, 2021 - Colorado State 74 vs. Wyoming 72
- Mar 04, 2020 - Wyoming 80 vs. Colorado State 74
- Feb 15, 2020 - Colorado State 77 vs. Wyoming 70
- Jan 04, 2020 - Colorado State 72 vs. Wyoming 61
- Feb 23, 2019 - Colorado State 83 vs. Wyoming 48
- Feb 09, 2019 - Wyoming 74 vs. Colorado State 66
- Jan 31, 2018 - Wyoming 91 vs. Colorado State 86
- Jan 13, 2018 - Colorado State 78 vs. Wyoming 73
- Feb 28, 2017 - Colorado State 78 vs. Wyoming 76
- Feb 14, 2017 - Colorado State 78 vs. Wyoming 73
- Feb 20, 2016 - Wyoming 84 vs. Colorado State 66
- Jan 30, 2016 - Wyoming 83 vs. Colorado State 76