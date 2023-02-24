The Colorado State Rams will try to split their season series with the Wyoming Cowboys when the teams meet on Friday night. Wyoming notched a 58-57 win against Colorado State on Jan. 21, but it is in last place in the Mountain West standings. The Rams are just one spot ahead of the Cowboys in the standings and are coming off a 77-58 loss at No. 22 San Diego State.

Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. ET. The Rams are favored by 7 points in the latest Wyoming vs. Colorado State odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 137. Before entering any Colorado State vs. Wyoming picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model enters Week 16 of the season 71-42 on all top-rated college basketball picks this season, returning more than $1,700 for $100 players.

Here are several college basketball odds for Wyoming vs. Colorado State:

Wyoming vs. Colorado State spread: Colorado State -7

Wyoming vs. Colorado State over/under: 137 points

Wyoming vs. Colorado State money line: Colorado State -300, Wyoming +240

Why Colorado State can cover

Wyoming is in last place in the conference standings after losing for the fifth time in its last six games, falling to Utah State in a 65-55 final on Tuesday. The Cowboys have only covered the spread four times in their last 12 games, so they have been overvalued by the betting market. They shot just 31.5% from the floor in their loss to Utah State on Tuesday, including a 6 of 23 mark from 3-point range.

Colorado State has two wins in its last four games, including a 60-57 upset at Fresno State as a 2-point underdog last Saturday. The Rams, who have won six of the last nine meetings between these teams, are in a revenge spot after losing to Wyoming in January. Senior guard Isaiah Stevens leads Colorado State with 18.5 points, 6.4 assists and 3.3 rebounds per game, posting a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds against the Cowboys last month.

Why Wyoming can cover

Colorado State is riding a five-game home losing streak coming into this contest, including a loss to Boise State last Wednesday. The Rams have been remarkably bad on Friday nights, covering the spread at a 1-14-1 clip in their last 16 attempts. They have also already lost to Wyoming once this season, despite being a road favorite in that Jan. 21 matchup.

Sophomore guard Noah Reynolds scored a team-high 17 points for Wyoming in the first meeting with Colorado State, while junior Ethan Anderson added 13 points. Reynolds is out for the remainder of the season due to an injury, but senior guard Hunter Maldonado leads the Cowboys with 14.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game. Wyoming has covered the spread in seven of its last eight games against Colorado State.

