Who's Playing

Dayton @ Wyoming

Current Records: Dayton 6-5; Wyoming 5-5

What to Know

The Dayton Flyers will square off against the Wyoming Cowboys at 8 p.m. ET Saturday at United Center. Both teams are strolling into their matchup after big wins in their previous games.

Dayton made easy work of the UNC-Asheville Bulldogs on Saturday and carried off a 79-56 victory. It was another big night for the Flyers' forward DaRon Holmes II, who dropped a double-double on 27 points and 12 boards in addition to four blocks. That makes it four consecutive games in which Holmes II has had at least ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, everything went Wyoming's way against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs on Saturday as they made off with a 92-65 win. Wyoming relied on the efforts of guard Brendan Wenzel, who shot 5-for-7 from downtown and finished with 20 points and five rebounds, and guard Hunter Maldonado, who had 13 points and seven assists.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Dayton is expected to win a tight contest. Those who got lucky with them against the spread on Saturday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the squad has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

Their wins bumped Dayton to 6-5 and the Cowboys to 5-5. Both the Flyers and Wyoming have easy wins in recent memory. We'll see which one's ego takes a hit when they face off.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Odds

The Flyers are a slight 2-point favorite against the Cowboys, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.