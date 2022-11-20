Who's Playing

Drake @ Wyoming

Current Records: Drake 3-0; Wyoming 3-1

What to Know

The Drake Bulldogs will take on the Wyoming Cowboys at 5:45 p.m. ET on Sunday at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center. If the game is anything like their last meeting in December of 2017, where Wyoming won nothing to nothing, we could be in for a big score.

The Bulldogs picked up an 80-72 victory over the Buffalo Bulls on Friday. Four players on Drake scored in the double digits: Tucker DeVries (22), Sardaar Calhoun (13), Roman Penn (12), and Darnell Brodie (10).

Meanwhile, the Cowboys were able to grind out a solid win over the Howard Bison on Friday, winning 78-71. Wyoming's guard Hunter Maldonado was one of the most active players for the squad, picking up 28 points.

Their wins bumped Drake to 3-0 and Wyoming to 3-1. In their victory, Drake relied heavily on Tucker DeVries, who had 22 points. Wyoming will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 5:45 p.m. ET

Sunday at 5:45 p.m. ET Where: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center -- St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands

Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center -- St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Drake and Wyoming tied in their last contest.