The Wyoming Cowboys will battle the Furman Paladins in the fifth-place game of the 2023 Myrtle Beach Invitational on Sunday. The Cowboys (3-1), who finished 11th in the Mountain West Conference at 4-14 and were 9-22 overall a year ago, are turning things around this season and are coming off a 67-60 win over College of Charleston on Friday. The Paladins (3-1), who tied for first with Samford at 15-3 in the Southern Conference and were 28-8 overall in 2022-23, defeated Coastal Carolina 89-80 on Friday. Both teams have shot the ball well this year as Wyoming is shooting 49.5% from the field, while Furman is hitting 48% of its shots.

Tip-off from HTC Center in Conway, S.C., is set for 10:30 a.m. ET. This will be the first meeting between the schools. The Paladins are 6.5-point favorites in the latest Wyoming vs. Furman odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 151.5.

It enters Week 2 of the 2023-24 season

Now, here are several college basketball odds and betting lines for Furman vs. Wyoming:

Wyoming vs. Furman spread: Furman -6.5

Wyoming vs. Furman over/under: 151.5 points

Wyoming vs. Furman money line: Wyoming +216, Furman -269

WYO: The Cowboys have hit the game total over in 6 of their last 9 away games (+3.80 units)

FUR: The Paladins have hit the first half money line in 25 of their last 34 games (+9.25 units)



Why Furman can cover

Senior guard Marcus Foster powers the Paladins' offense, averaging 23.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and two assists per game. He is coming off back-to-back 30-point and five-rebound performances during the Myrtle Beach Invitational. In Thursday's loss to Liberty, he connected on 60% of his field goals, including 50% from 3-point range. He is in his fourth season at Furman, and has started 60 games in 92 appearances. Last year, he averaged 10.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists.

Also powering Furman is junior guard JP Pegues. He has scored in double figures in all three of his starts, including a 23-point performance in a 99-76 win over Belmont on Nov. 10. He scored 14 points and dished out six assists in Friday's win over Coastal Carolina. For the season, he is averaging 19 points, six assists, 5.7 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 31 minutes of action. See which team to pick here.

Why Wyoming can cover

Senior guard Sam Griffin has had the hot hand for the Cowboys. He leads the team in scoring at 19 points per game on red-hot shooting. He is connecting on 54.2% of his field goals, including 52.6% from 3-point range, and 82.4% from the free throw line. He is coming off a 24-point and four-steal effort against College of Charleston on Friday and a 15-point, four-assist performance in the loss to Saint Louis on Thursday.

Senior guard Akuel Kot has registered four consecutive double-digit scoring efforts to open the season for Wyoming. In the season-opening 104-56 win over Northern New Mexico College, he poured in 21 points and dished out six assists while registering three steals. Prior to his time with the Cowboys, he spent four seasons at Fort Lewis College in Durango, Colo., where he earned first-team All-American honors from the NABC last season. He averaged 23.4 points per game to rank fourth at the NCAA Division II level. He scored 20 or more points in 20 games and 30 or more eight times. See which team to pick here.

The model is leaning Under on the total, projecting 149 combined points.

So who wins Furman vs. Wyoming, and which side of the spread hits in well over 70% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that has returned more than $1,700 on its college basketball picks dating back to last season, and find out.