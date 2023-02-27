Who's Playing

Nevada @ Wyoming

Current Records: Nevada 22-7; Wyoming 8-20

What to Know

The Nevada Wolf Pack haven't won a contest against the Wyoming Cowboys since Feb. 25 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought Monday. Nevada and Wyoming will face off in a Mountain West battle at 9 p.m. ET at Arena-Auditorium. The Wolf Pack will be strutting in after a win while Wyoming will be stumbling in from a loss.

Things were close when Nevada and the Fresno State Bulldogs clashed this past Friday, but Nevada ultimately edged out the opposition 60-56.

Meanwhile, the Cowboys ended up a good deal behind the Colorado State Rams when they played this past Friday, losing 84-71. Wyoming's defeat came about despite a quality game from guard Hunter Maldonado, who had 23 points and five assists along with six boards.

Nevada is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (14-4), so they might be worth a quick bet.

The Wolf Pack's victory brought them up to 22-7 while Wyoming's defeat pulled them down to 8-20. Nevada is 14-7 after wins this year, and Wyoming is 5-14 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET

Monday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Arena-Auditorium -- Laramie, Wyoming

Arena-Auditorium -- Laramie, Wyoming TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Ticket Cost: $6.08

Odds

The Wolf Pack are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Cowboys, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Nevada have won seven out of their last 13 games against Wyoming.