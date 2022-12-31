Who's Playing

No. 22 New Mexico @ Wyoming

Current Records: New Mexico 13-0; Wyoming 5-8

What to Know

The #22 New Mexico Lobos have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. The Lobos and the Wyoming Cowboys will face off in a Mountain West battle at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Arena-Auditorium. The teams split their matchups last year, with Wyoming winning the first 93-91 at home and New Mexico taking the second 75-66.

The Colorado State Rams typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday New Mexico proved too difficult a challenge. New Mexico wrapped up 2022 with an 88-69 victory over Colorado State. New Mexico got double-digit scores from four players: guard Jaelen House (26), guard Jamal Mashburn Jr. (19), guard KJ Jenkins (11), and forward Morris Udeze (10).

Meanwhile, the Cowboys were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 58-53 to the Fresno State Bulldogs. The top scorer for Wyoming was guard Noah Reynolds (16 points).

New Mexico's win lifted them to 13-0 while Wyoming's defeat dropped them down to 5-8. On Wednesday New Mexico relied heavily on Jaelen House, who shot 5-for-6 from beyond the arc and finished with 26 points and five assists. It will be up to Wyoming's defense to limit his damage.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Arena-Auditorium -- Laramie, Wyoming

Arena-Auditorium -- Laramie, Wyoming TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

New Mexico have won nine out of their last 15 games against Wyoming.