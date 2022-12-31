Who's Playing
No. 22 New Mexico @ Wyoming
Current Records: New Mexico 13-0; Wyoming 5-8
What to Know
The #22 New Mexico Lobos have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. The Lobos and the Wyoming Cowboys will face off in a Mountain West battle at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Arena-Auditorium. The teams split their matchups last year, with Wyoming winning the first 93-91 at home and New Mexico taking the second 75-66.
The Colorado State Rams typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday New Mexico proved too difficult a challenge. New Mexico wrapped up 2022 with an 88-69 victory over Colorado State. New Mexico got double-digit scores from four players: guard Jaelen House (26), guard Jamal Mashburn Jr. (19), guard KJ Jenkins (11), and forward Morris Udeze (10).
Meanwhile, the Cowboys were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 58-53 to the Fresno State Bulldogs. The top scorer for Wyoming was guard Noah Reynolds (16 points).
New Mexico's win lifted them to 13-0 while Wyoming's defeat dropped them down to 5-8. On Wednesday New Mexico relied heavily on Jaelen House, who shot 5-for-6 from beyond the arc and finished with 26 points and five assists. It will be up to Wyoming's defense to limit his damage.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Arena-Auditorium -- Laramie, Wyoming
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
New Mexico have won nine out of their last 15 games against Wyoming.
- Feb 15, 2022 - New Mexico 75 vs. Wyoming 66
- Jan 22, 2022 - Wyoming 93 vs. New Mexico 91
- Feb 19, 2021 - Wyoming 79 vs. New Mexico 67
- Feb 17, 2021 - Wyoming 83 vs. New Mexico 74
- Feb 08, 2020 - New Mexico 97 vs. Wyoming 68
- Dec 07, 2019 - New Mexico 79 vs. Wyoming 65
- Mar 13, 2019 - New Mexico 78 vs. Wyoming 68
- Mar 09, 2019 - Wyoming 88 vs. New Mexico 81
- Jan 19, 2019 - New Mexico 83 vs. Wyoming 53
- Mar 08, 2018 - New Mexico 85 vs. Wyoming 75
- Feb 20, 2018 - New Mexico 119 vs. Wyoming 114
- Jan 10, 2018 - New Mexico 75 vs. Wyoming 66
- Feb 25, 2017 - Wyoming 82 vs. New Mexico 71
- Jan 21, 2017 - New Mexico 78 vs. Wyoming 71
- Jan 16, 2016 - Wyoming 70 vs. New Mexico 68