Who's Playing

Nicholls State @ Wyoming

Current Records: Nicholls State 0-1; Wyoming 1-0

What to Know

The Nicholls State Colonels have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court 1. They are on the road again Thursday and play against the Wyoming Cowboys at 10 p.m. ET Nov. 10 at Arena-Auditorium. Wyoming will be strutting in after a victory while the Colonels will be stumbling in from a loss.

There's no need to mince words: Nicholls State lost to the Arizona Wildcats on Monday, and they lost bad. The score wound up at 117-75. Manny Littles had a rough night: he finished with only four points on 2-for-16 shooting in his 30 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, the Cowboys were fully in charge on Monday, breezing past the Colorado Christian Cougars 102-69 at home.

Nicholls State is now 0-1 while Wyoming sits at a mirror-image 1-0. A pair of last-season stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Nicholls State is stumbling into the matchup with the 354th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 71.3 on average. But Wyoming enters the contest with 72.5 points per game on average, good for 23rd best in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET

Thursday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Arena-Auditorium -- Laramie, Wyoming

Arena-Auditorium -- Laramie, Wyoming Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $9.54

Odds

The Cowboys are a big 16.5-point favorite against the Colonels, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 16.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.