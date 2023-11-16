The Wyoming Cowboys will face off against the Saint Louis Billikens at 2 p.m. ET on Thursday at the HTC Center for a first-round matchup in the 2023 Myrtle Beach Invitational. Wyoming is 2-0 overall and the Cowboys finished last season 9-21, while Saint Louis is 3-0 overall and is coming off a 21-12 season. Both teams experienced significant roster turnover from last year, with Saint Louis only welcoming 37.2% of its scoring back from last season while Wyoming only has 15.2% of its scoring back.

Wyoming vs. Saint Louis spread: Wyoming +3.5

Wyoming vs. Saint Louis over/under: 149.5 points

Wyoming vs. Saint Louis money line: Wyoming +138, Saint Louis -165

What to know about Wyoming

The Cowboys are two seasons removed from an NCAA Tournament appearance under Jeff Linder but saw their win total decrease by 16 in 2022-23. Now Linder has gone back to the drawing board with a heavily overhauled roster and Wyoming is out to a quick 2-0 start with wins over Northern New Mexico and Cal Poly.

Cam Manyawu led the way in an 80-66 win over Cal Poly on Saturday, producing a double-double with 19 points and 10 rebounds. The freshman forward also had 13 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in a blowout win over Northern New Mexico (an NAIA school) to start the season.

What you need to know about Saint Louis

Saint Louis finished second in the A-10 last season but was eliminated by VCU in the conference tournament and missed out on the NCAA Tournament for the fourth year in a row. Gibson Jimerson is back after leading the Billikens in scoring the last two seasons and he's one of the nation's best shooters, having knocked down 41.2% of his 3-point attempts for his career.

Head coach Travis Ford also welcomes back fifth-year forward Terrence Hargrove Jr. as a focal point of his squad and Hargrove is embracing the chance to shine early on. He's averaging 16.0 points and 6.7 rebounds per game in wins over Southern Indiana, Lincoln (MO) and Illinois State.

