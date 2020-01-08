Wyoming vs. San Diego State: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

San Diego State @ Wyoming

Current Records: San Diego State 15-0; Wyoming 5-11

What to Know

The #7 San Diego State Aztecs are 5-1 against the Wyoming Cowboys since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. San Diego State is staying on the road to face off against Wyoming at 9 p.m. ET at Arena-Auditorium. The Aztecs are coming into the game hot, not having lost a game yet.

San Diego State beat the Utah State Aggies 77-68 on Saturday. San Diego State G Malachi Flynn looked sharp as he had 22 points along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, the contest between Wyoming and the Colorado State Rams on Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Wyoming falling 72-61, it was darn close to turning into one. The top scorer for Wyoming was G Hunter Maldonado (25 points).

The Aztecs are the favorite in this one, with an expected 16-point margin of victory. The odds have been favorable for them against the spread on the road this season, even if it's been tough sledding overall. They are 4-0 ATS in away games but only 9-5 all in all.

San Diego State's win lifted them to 15-0 while Wyoming's loss dropped them down to 5-11. We'll see if the Aztecs can repeat their recent success or if the Cowboys bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Arena-Auditorium -- Laramie, Wyoming

Arena-Auditorium -- Laramie, Wyoming Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $9.00

Odds

The Aztecs are a big 16-point favorite against the Cowboys, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Aztecs slightly, as the game opened with the Aztecs as a 17.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 120

Series History

San Diego State have won five out of their last six games against Wyoming.