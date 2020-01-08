Wyoming vs. San Diego State: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Wyoming vs. San Diego State basketball game
Who's Playing
San Diego State @ Wyoming
Current Records: San Diego State 15-0; Wyoming 5-11
What to Know
The #7 San Diego State Aztecs are 5-1 against the Wyoming Cowboys since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. San Diego State is staying on the road to face off against Wyoming at 9 p.m. ET at Arena-Auditorium. The Aztecs are coming into the game hot, not having lost a game yet.
San Diego State beat the Utah State Aggies 77-68 on Saturday. San Diego State G Malachi Flynn looked sharp as he had 22 points along with five rebounds.
Meanwhile, the contest between Wyoming and the Colorado State Rams on Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Wyoming falling 72-61, it was darn close to turning into one. The top scorer for Wyoming was G Hunter Maldonado (25 points).
The Aztecs are the favorite in this one, with an expected 16-point margin of victory. The odds have been favorable for them against the spread on the road this season, even if it's been tough sledding overall. They are 4-0 ATS in away games but only 9-5 all in all.
San Diego State's win lifted them to 15-0 while Wyoming's loss dropped them down to 5-11. We'll see if the Aztecs can repeat their recent success or if the Cowboys bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Arena-Auditorium -- Laramie, Wyoming
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $9.00
Odds
The Aztecs are a big 16-point favorite against the Cowboys, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Bettors have moved against the Aztecs slightly, as the game opened with the Aztecs as a 17.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 120
Series History
San Diego State have won five out of their last six games against Wyoming.
- Jan 08, 2019 - San Diego State 84 vs. Wyoming 54
- Feb 14, 2018 - San Diego State 87 vs. Wyoming 77
- Dec 27, 2017 - Wyoming 82 vs. San Diego State 69
- Jan 31, 2017 - San Diego State 77 vs. Wyoming 68
- Feb 24, 2016 - San Diego State 73 vs. Wyoming 61
- Dec 30, 2015 - San Diego State 67 vs. Wyoming 55
