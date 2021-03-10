A Mountain West Tournament battle is on tap between the San Jose State Spartans and the Wyoming Cowboys at 2 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. SJSU is 5-15 on the season, while Wyoming is 13-10. Wyoming has won nine of the last 10 head-to-head matchups between these two schools but the conference rivals have split those 10 meetings against the spread.

Wyoming is 12-11 against the number on the season, while San Jose State comes in at 6-12. The Cowboys are favored by 12-points in the latest Wyoming vs. San Jose State odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 150.5. Before entering any San Jose State vs. Wyoming picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated an impressive profit of over $2,600 for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread. It has also returned over $400 on all top-rated college basketball picks this season. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Wyoming vs. San Jose State. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Wyoming vs. San Jose State:

Wyoming vs. San Jose State spread: Wyoming -12

Wyoming vs. San Jose State over-under: 150.5 points

Wyoming vs. San Jose State money line: Wyoming -700, San Jose State +475

What you need to know about Wyoming

While not quite a landslide, the matchup between the Cowboys and the UNLV Rebels this past Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as Wyoming wrapped it up with an 80-69 win at home. Wyoming got double-digit scores from four players: Graham Ike (17), Drake Jeffries (14), Hunter Maldonado (12), and Hunter Thompson (12).

Marcus Williams was recently named Mountain West Freshman of the Year after averaging 14.9 points and 4.0 assists per game in his first season on campus. Williams had just four points in 13 minutes in the win over UNLV and will need to carry a heavier load offensively for Wyoming to make a run in the 2021 Mountain West Tournament.

What you need to know about San Jose State

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for SJSU as the Spartans fell 67-64 to UNLV two weeks ago. Richard Washington had 10 points, eight rebounds and four assists in the loss but struggled from the floor in general, going 3-for-11 from the field. Washington has averaged 19.6 points and 5.3 rebounds per game this season, so the Spartans will need more production from him to score the upset.

A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Cowboys have allowed their opponents to shoot 48 percent from the floor on average, which is the 12th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. SJSU has experienced some struggles of its own as the Spartans are 10th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 79.9 on average.

How to make Wyoming vs. San Jose State picks

The model has simulated Wyoming vs. San Jose State 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Wyoming vs. San Jose State? And which side of the spread hits in over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the San Jose State vs. Wyoming spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its college basketball picks.