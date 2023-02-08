Who's Playing
UNLV @ Wyoming
Current Records: UNLV 15-8; Wyoming 7-15
What to Know
The UNLV Rebels and the Wyoming Cowboys will face off in a Mountain West clash at 10:30 p.m. ET Feb. 8 at Arena-Auditorium. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.
It was close but no cigar for UNLV as they fell 82-79 to the Fresno State Bulldogs last week. The Rebels' defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of guard EJ Harkless, who had 27 points, and guard Keshon Gilbert, who had 19 points along with five rebounds.
Meanwhile, Wyoming suffered a grim 84-64 defeat to the San Jose State Spartans this past Saturday. Guard Hunter Maldonado did his best for the Cowboys, finishing with 34 points (a whopping 53% of their total).
Barring any buzzer beaters, UNLV is expected to win a tight contest Wednesday. The odds have been favorable for them against the spread on the road this season, even if it's been tough sledding overall. They are 4-2 ATS in away games but only 12-9 all in all.
UNLV is now 15-8 while Wyoming sits at 7-15. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Rebels enter the game with 18.6 takeaways on average, good for third best in college basketball. On the other end of the spectrum, the Cowboys are stumbling into the contest with the 46th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11.3 on average.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 10:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Arena-Auditorium -- Laramie, Wyoming
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $9.10
Odds
The Rebels are a slight 2-point favorite against the Cowboys, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rebels as a 2.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
UNLV have won eight out of their last 12 games against Wyoming.
- Jan 24, 2023 - UNLV 86 vs. Wyoming 72
- Mar 10, 2022 - Wyoming 59 vs. UNLV 56
- Mar 02, 2022 - UNLV 64 vs. Wyoming 57
- Mar 06, 2021 - Wyoming 80 vs. UNLV 69
- Jan 11, 2020 - UNLV 78 vs. Wyoming 69
- Feb 19, 2019 - UNLV 66 vs. Wyoming 56
- Jan 05, 2019 - UNLV 68 vs. Wyoming 56
- Feb 10, 2018 - UNLV 85 vs. Wyoming 70
- Jan 25, 2017 - Wyoming 66 vs. UNLV 65
- Dec 31, 2016 - UNLV 81 vs. Wyoming 75
- Feb 27, 2016 - UNLV 79 vs. Wyoming 74
- Jan 09, 2016 - Wyoming 59 vs. UNLV 57