Who's Playing

UNLV @ Wyoming

Current Records: UNLV 15-8; Wyoming 7-15

What to Know

The UNLV Rebels and the Wyoming Cowboys will face off in a Mountain West clash at 10:30 p.m. ET Feb. 8 at Arena-Auditorium. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

It was close but no cigar for UNLV as they fell 82-79 to the Fresno State Bulldogs last week. The Rebels' defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of guard EJ Harkless, who had 27 points, and guard Keshon Gilbert, who had 19 points along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, Wyoming suffered a grim 84-64 defeat to the San Jose State Spartans this past Saturday. Guard Hunter Maldonado did his best for the Cowboys, finishing with 34 points (a whopping 53% of their total).

Barring any buzzer beaters, UNLV is expected to win a tight contest Wednesday. The odds have been favorable for them against the spread on the road this season, even if it's been tough sledding overall. They are 4-2 ATS in away games but only 12-9 all in all.

UNLV is now 15-8 while Wyoming sits at 7-15. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Rebels enter the game with 18.6 takeaways on average, good for third best in college basketball. On the other end of the spectrum, the Cowboys are stumbling into the contest with the 46th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11.3 on average.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Arena-Auditorium -- Laramie, Wyoming

Arena-Auditorium -- Laramie, Wyoming TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $9.10

Odds

The Rebels are a slight 2-point favorite against the Cowboys, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rebels as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

UNLV have won eight out of their last 12 games against Wyoming.