Who's Playing
Utah State @ Wyoming
Current Records: Utah State 21-7; Wyoming 8-18
What to Know
The Utah State Aggies have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Utah State and the Wyoming Cowboys will face off in a Mountain West battle at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday at Arena-Auditorium. The Aggies will be strutting in after a win while Wyoming will be stumbling in from a loss.
Utah State beat the Nevada Wolf Pack 75-66 this past Saturday. Five players on Utah State scored in the double digits: guard Steven Ashworth (20), guard Max Shulga (13), forward Dan Akin (12), forward Taylor Funk (11), and guard RJ Eytle-Rock (10).
Meanwhile, Wyoming was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Friday as they fell 75-69 to the Air Force Falcons. The Cowboys' defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of forward Jeremiah Oden, who had 19 points along with five boards, and guard Hunter Maldonado, who had 22 points and seven assists.
The Aggies are the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.
Utah State's victory brought them up to 21-7 while Wyoming's loss pulled them down to 8-18. Utah State is 14-6 after wins this season, and Wyoming is 5-12 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Arena-Auditorium -- Laramie, Wyoming
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Aggies are a 4.5-point favorite against the Cowboys, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Aggies as a 5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Utah State have won nine out of their last 15 games against Wyoming.
- Jan 10, 2023 - Utah State 83 vs. Wyoming 63
- Feb 08, 2022 - Wyoming 78 vs. Utah State 76
- Jan 15, 2022 - Wyoming 71 vs. Utah State 69
- Mar 04, 2021 - Utah State 72 vs. Wyoming 59
- Mar 06, 2020 - Utah State 89 vs. Wyoming 82
- Feb 19, 2020 - Utah State 78 vs. Wyoming 58
- Jan 28, 2020 - Utah State 68 vs. Wyoming 45
- Feb 13, 2019 - Utah State 76 vs. Wyoming 59
- Jan 12, 2019 - Utah State 71 vs. Wyoming 55
- Feb 07, 2018 - Wyoming 83 vs. Utah State 65
- Jan 20, 2018 - Wyoming 85 vs. Utah State 77
- Feb 11, 2017 - Utah State 81 vs. Wyoming 74
- Jan 11, 2017 - Wyoming 95 vs. Utah State 87
- Mar 09, 2016 - Utah State 88 vs. Wyoming 70
- Feb 06, 2016 - Wyoming 84 vs. Utah State 65