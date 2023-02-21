Who's Playing

Utah State @ Wyoming

Current Records: Utah State 21-7; Wyoming 8-18

What to Know

The Utah State Aggies have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Utah State and the Wyoming Cowboys will face off in a Mountain West battle at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday at Arena-Auditorium. The Aggies will be strutting in after a win while Wyoming will be stumbling in from a loss.

Utah State beat the Nevada Wolf Pack 75-66 this past Saturday. Five players on Utah State scored in the double digits: guard Steven Ashworth (20), guard Max Shulga (13), forward Dan Akin (12), forward Taylor Funk (11), and guard RJ Eytle-Rock (10).

Meanwhile, Wyoming was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Friday as they fell 75-69 to the Air Force Falcons. The Cowboys' defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of forward Jeremiah Oden, who had 19 points along with five boards, and guard Hunter Maldonado, who had 22 points and seven assists.

The Aggies are the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

Utah State's victory brought them up to 21-7 while Wyoming's loss pulled them down to 8-18. Utah State is 14-6 after wins this season, and Wyoming is 5-12 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Arena-Auditorium -- Laramie, Wyoming

Arena-Auditorium -- Laramie, Wyoming TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Aggies are a 4.5-point favorite against the Cowboys, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Aggies as a 5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Utah State have won nine out of their last 15 games against Wyoming.