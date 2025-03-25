The college basketball transfer portal opened on Monday, so the Xavier basketball coaching search is expected to move rapidly after Sean Miller departed for Texas. Miller just completed the third year of his second stint at Xavier after previously serving as the head coach from 2004-08. In total, Miller led Xavier to six NCAA Tournament appearances, including one this season in which the Musketeers beat Texas in the First Four before falling to Illinois in the first round.

One name the staff has identified as a potential target on the Xavier basketball coaching hot board is former Xavier head coach Chris Mack, who is the current head coach at Charleston. The Cleveland native had a successful run at Xavier from 2009-2018, making the tournament in every year but one. He went 215-97 overall and had a 105-49 conference record as the Musketeers transitioned from the Atlantic 10 to the Big East during during his tenure.

He took the Louisville job in 2018 and got off to a promising start, but never was able to rebound in the post-COVID years. Louisville went 13-7 in 2020-21 and then the bottom fell out in 2021-22 as the Cardinals started 6-8 before Mack was let go.

Mack rebounded at Charleston this season, going 24-9 overall and dropping a heartbreaker in the semifinals of the CAA Tournament against UNC Wilmington. Only being at his current stop for one season is a possible deterrent, but Xavier is a step up for Mack at this point in his career, so a reunion could make sense for both sides. Get more Xavier coaching search updates at the Musketeer Report.

