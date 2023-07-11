Xavier forward Jerome Hunter will be sidelined from all on-court basketball activities with an undisclosed medical issue. A possible return date for Hunter will be established "at a later time," the school announced Tuesday. The school said its medical team is working with him on a full return to basketball activities.

Hunter averaged 7.8 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists during the 2022-23 regular season but stepped up in the NCAA Tournament. He scored 24 points in Xavier's first-round win over Kennesaw State and followed up that performance with a 14 point showing against Pitt. Xavier's season came to a close with an 83-71 loss to Texas in the Sweet 16.

Hunter started his college career with Indiana in 2019-20 and transferred the following season to Xavier where he was given a bigger role. In two seasons at the school, he's started 32 games and had the best statistical season of his career this past season. He will have one season of eligibility remaining.

Xavier is coming off a 27-10 season, which is the most wins in a single season by the program since the 2017-18 season. The Musketeers were the No. 3 seed in the Midwest Region.