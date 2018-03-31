Xavier hires Travis Steele as new head coach after nine years on Chris Mack's staff

There's still time to win! Pick the Final Four winners in CBS Sports' Round-By-Round game and you could be in attendance next year.

Xavier has tabbed longtime assistant coach Travis Steele as its new men's basketball coach to succeed Chris Mack, who accepted the head coaching gig at Louisville following a nine-season stint with the Musketeers. The program announced the hire on Saturday morning.

"As we completed our national search process, it became clear that the best head coach for our program is the person we knew the best, Travis Steele," Musketeers athletic director Greg Christopher said. "Travis has impacted the Xavier basketball program in a variety of ways during his time at Xavier, whether in the office, on the court or in recruiting. Travis brings passion, personality and organizational leadership skills to our head coaching position, which is really the CEO of our basketball program. He has earned a reputation as one of the brightest young offensive minds in the game and one of the future stars in this profession."

Steele has spent 10 seasons at Xavier, nine under Mack. He most recently served as associate head coach, a position he was promoted to following the 2015-16 season.

The move to promote from within is nothing new for the Xavier program, which has struck gold in doing so over the years. Chris Mack and Sean Miller were both promoted to head coach after stints on the Xavier staff as assistants, and both proved to be stellar hires in their own right.