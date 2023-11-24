Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Xavier and the victory they were favored to collect coming into this afternoon. After one quarter their offense has really been able to impose its will, dominating Bryant 49-25.

If Xavier keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 4-2 in no time. On the other hand, Bryant will have to make due with a 3-4 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Bryant Bulldogs @ Xavier Musketeers

Current Records: Bryant 3-3, Xavier 3-2

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

Where: Cintas Center -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Cintas Center -- Cincinnati, Ohio TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Bryant Bulldogs will head out on the road to face off against the Xavier Musketeers at 12:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Cintas Center. Both teams come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Bryant and Howard couldn't quite live up to the 159-over/under that the experts had forecasted. The Bulldogs walked away with a 67-61 win over the Bison on Monday. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Bryant.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 22.5% better than the opposition, a fact Xavier proved on Sunday. They strolled past the Gaels with points to spare, taking the game 66-49.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Xavier to victory, but perhaps none more so than Dayvion McKnight, who scored 14 points along with 5 rebounds. Desmond Claude was another key contributor, scoring 11 points along with 7 assists.

The victory got the Bulldogs back to even at 3-3. As for the Musketeers, they now have a winning record of 3-2.

Bryant is hoping to beat the odds on Friday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Bryant have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Xavier struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.8 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Xavier is a big 16.5-point favorite against Bryant, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Musketeers slightly, as the game opened with the Musketeers as a 18-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 148.5 points.

Injury Report for Xavier

Jerome Hunter: Out for the Season (Undisclosed)

Zach Freemantle: Out for the Season (Foot)

Injury Report for Bryant